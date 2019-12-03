GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool and the church’s Altar Guild Group will co-host their annual Cookie and Candy Walk Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. until noon in the church fellowship hall, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Those visiting the walk will be able purchase containers to fill with cookies or candy.
The cost of containers to fill will be $5 for a small container and $8 for a large container. Candy boxes will be available to purchase separately at the same cost.
After buying empty containers or boxes, visitors may walk the aisles of cookies and candies to choose their favorites.
Children can stop at the cookie decorating table and decorate a cookie or two at no charge. If desired, the children’s decorated cookies may be packaged to take home. Also the Cafe will be open for a complementary treat and beverage for all guests.
This year the preschool proceeds will go to educational resources and the Altar Guild proceeds will go to continue their work within the congregation.
