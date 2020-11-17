Roxanna Foss
GARRETT — Roxanna Ellen Nofzinger Foss, 62, of Garrett, died Nov. 10, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Bertha Carmichael
AVILLA — Bertha Inis (Fultz) Carmichael, 86, of Avilla, died Nov. 11, 2020.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Janice Hancock
AUBURN — Janice M. (Treesh) Hancock, 81, of Auburn, died Nov. 8, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Joyce Jacquay
AUBURN — Joyce A. Jacquay, 88, of Auburn, died Nov. 10, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Edwin Jones
AUBURN — A gathering for friends and family of Edwin Paul Jones will take place from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
Mr. Jones, 80, of Auburn, died March 24, 2020.
Memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Joseph Ridenour
AUBURN — Joseph Anthony Ridenour, 61, of Auburn, died Nov. 6, 2020.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society handled arrangements.
LuEllen Witmer
AUBURN — LuEllen L. “Tootie” (Burkett) Witmer, 81, of Auburn, died Nov. 11, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James Steckley
WATERLOO — James L. Steckley, 79, of Waterloo, died Nov. 8, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Mary Livensparger
HAMILTON — Mary Alice Livensparger, 83, of Hamilton, died Nov. 11, 2020.
Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is handling arrangements.
Arnold Perkins
KENDALLVILLE — Arnold L. Perkins, 84, of Kendallville, died Nov. 10, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Gregory Lopshire
ANGOLA — Gregory James Lopshire, 65, of Jimmerson Lake, Angola, died Nov. 11, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Gordon Willms
ORLAND — Gordon Eugene Willms, 77, of Orland, died Nov. 8, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
