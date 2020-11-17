Roxanna Foss

GARRETT — Roxanna Ellen Nofzinger Foss, 62, of Garrett, died Nov. 10, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Bertha Carmichael

AVILLA — Bertha Inis (Fultz) Carmichael, 86, of Avilla, died Nov. 11, 2020.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.

Janice Hancock

AUBURN — Janice M. (Treesh) Hancock, 81, of Auburn, died Nov. 8, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Joyce Jacquay

AUBURN — Joyce A. Jacquay, 88, of Auburn, died Nov. 10, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Edwin Jones

AUBURN — A gathering for friends and family of Edwin Paul Jones will take place from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.

Mr. Jones, 80, of Auburn, died March 24, 2020.

Memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Joseph Ridenour

AUBURN — Joseph Anthony Ridenour, 61, of Auburn, died Nov. 6, 2020.

Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society handled arrangements.

LuEllen Witmer

AUBURN — LuEllen L. “Tootie” (Burkett) Witmer, 81, of Auburn, died Nov. 11, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

James Steckley

WATERLOO — James L. Steckley, 79, of Waterloo, died Nov. 8, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Mary Livensparger

HAMILTON — Mary Alice Livensparger, 83, of Hamilton, died Nov. 11, 2020.

Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is handling arrangements.

Arnold Perkins

KENDALLVILLE — Arnold L. Perkins, 84, of Kendallville, died Nov. 10, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Gregory Lopshire

ANGOLA — Gregory James Lopshire, 65, of Jimmerson Lake, Angola, died Nov. 11, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Gordon Willms

ORLAND — Gordon Eugene Willms, 77, of Orland, died Nov. 8, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

