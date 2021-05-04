GARRETT — A spring clean up and electronic recycling day will take place from 7-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Garrett Street Department barns, 400 E. Quincy St.
This service is available to Garrett residents and utility customers.
Accepted items include household items at no charge. Any loose items must be bagged.
Car tires will be accepted for $5 fee each. Accepted electronics items include televisions, monitors, laptops/ printers/lasers and copiers for $10 each item.
These items will not be accepted: chemicals; hazardous or medical waste; liquids including paint and gasoline; pesticides; aerosol cans for pesticides and paint; appliances containing Freon; gas or propane tanks; fire extinguishers; explosives or fireworks; bricks, and concrete or concrete blocks; bags of dirt; limbs or leaves.
The city has the right to refuse drop-off of any or all items. Guidelines will be strictly followed. No contractor scrap is allowed.
Residents are reminded this is not a curbside pickup for discarded items. Items must be delivered to the street barn on East Quincy Street on Saturday.
For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 357-3836 or email streets@garrettindiana.us from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.