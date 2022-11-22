Aletha Bailey
GARRETT — Late on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, Aletha Anne Bailey, 87, passed from this world in Garrett, Indiana.
Aletha was born in the winter of 1934, on Dec, 5, in Bremen, Indiana, to her loving parents, William H. Loucks and Frannie M. Drake Loucks. Her family moved to York, North Dakota, when Aletha was a young child. Her family moved back to Indiana, in her teen years where she graduated from Waterloo High School.
Aletha attended Manchester College, and met James (Jim) F. Bailey during her freshman year. Jim proposed to her at Camp Mack; one of her favorite places. They were married by her father, the Rev. William Loucks, on Jan. 15, 1956, at Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren.
After their youngest child started attending school, Aletha re-enrolled in college, earning Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from Saint Francis University in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was a life-long learner, with a passion for teaching. She spent 25-plus years teaching and enriching the lives of her students at Garrett Junior High and High School.
Aletha was a devoted wife for 60 years. She was a woman of many talents. Over the years, she played the organ, sang in choirs, and enjoyed acting in plays. In her younger days, she had a particular acumen for jumping rope. She passed this love of the arts onto her children and grandchildren.
Like her parents before her, she was passionate about her faith and lovingly lived her life as a paragon of Christian grace and character.
Aletha was preceded in death by her parents, Fannie and William Loucks; her siblings, Thelma Loucks Nelson, Mabel E. Loucks Reed and W. Otis Loucks; her grandchildren, Abraham J. Parnell and Hannah E. Bailey; and her loving husband, James (Jim) F. Bailey.
Surviving are her three loving children, Teresa D. Dove (Jerry Coler), of Hudson, Indiana, Sheldon J. Bailey (Marla), of Quincy, Illinois, and Keith E. Bailey, of Metz, Indiana; her grandchildren, Sarah Middleton, Noah Parnell, Luke Parnell, Justin Bailey, Torrie Bailey, Lauren Bailey and Drake Bailey. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Her legacy is that of one who learned, who taught and who loved. She gave all she could to those who needed, and she touched the lives of everyone she came in contact with. She will be missed.
A celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, Auburn, Indiana, beginning with visitation from 1-3 p.m., and a Celebration Service at 3 p.m.
Gifts may be given in Aletha’s memory to Camp Alexander Mack (campmack.org), and Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren (cedarlakecob.org).
Gloria Barnes
FORT WAYNE — Gloria Mae Barnes, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Gloria was the daughter of the late Howard and Gertrude Hall. Gloria grew up in Garrett, Indiana.
She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Manchester College and her Masters Degree in Elementary Education from Saint Francis University.
She was an elementary teacher at Vanlue Elementary for most of her career.
During her younger years, she enjoyed crafts and sewing, but in recent years, she found joy in painting. She enjoyed singing in the choir at Central Church of Christ in Findlay and Bethel Church of Christ in Ada, while raising her family in the Findlay, Ohio, area.
Gloria was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett during her childhood and retirement years.
Gloria and her husband, Larry, were married on June 28, 1969, and enjoyed 53 years together.
Surviving are her husband, Larry Barnes; children, Warren (Julie) Barnes, and Ruth (Ben) Gregory; grandchildren, Grace Barnes, Gehrig Gregory, and Dawson Gregory; and nieces, Sue Blotkamp and Carol Armstrong.
Gloria was preceded in death by her brother, Warren Hall.
Services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Towne House Retirement Chapel, 2209 St. Joe Center Road.
Burial was at Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier, Ohio.
Memorials may be made to First Church of Christ in Garrett, Indiana, for Missions.
FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Eugene Ries
LAOTTO — Eugene Ralph Ries, 90, of LaOtto, died Nov. 14, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Shepherd
YUMA, Ariz. — Dorothy Ann Shepherd, 83, of Yuma, Arizona, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
She was born in Manhattan, New York, on June 24, 1939.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Shepherd; her parents, Otto Herman and Dorothy Mae Ulrich; and her brother, Otto Herman Ulrich Jr.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Rebecca S. (Ray) Motley; Sheila M. York; Warren M. (Denise) Shepherd; Ronald L. Shepherd; six grandchildren, Anthony J. York, Ray C. (Amber) Motley III, Ashley A. (Brandon) Brown, Lance M. (Tori) Shepherd, Timothy M. Shepherd, and Nathaniel L. Shepherd; and seven great-grandchildren, Mya A. Brown, Maddox D. Brown, Kyleigh Rae S. Motley, Bodie Ray A. Motley, Hadley R. Shepherd, Steele M. Shepherd, and Grace M. Shepherd.
Dorothy was involved in different groups and organizations throughout her life. She was in the Naval Women’s Auxiliary, leader in Boy and Girl Scouts, and a member of Foothills Assembly of God.
She was a farmer’s wife, a factory worker, a retail worker, and worked for the Army Corp of Engineers, running campgrounds.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Foothills Assembly of God Church.
Gloria Young
GARRETT — Gloria Jean (Grammy) Young, 74, of Garrett, died Nov. 11, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Loy Slone
GARRETT — Loy Roger Slone, 56, of Garrett, died Nov. 13, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Chloe Davis
FORT WAYNE — Chloe Louise “Sis” Davis, 91, of Fort Wayne and born in LaOtto, died Nov. 14, 2022.
D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
David Dolezal
AVILLA — David J. Dolezal, 68, of Avilla, died Nov. 14, 2022.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Donald Forrester
AUBURN — Donald D. Forrester, 89, of Auburn, died Nov. 14, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Murdock
AUBURN — Carolyn R. Murdock, 81, of Auburn, died Nov. 12, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Phyllis Wade
AUBURN — Phyllis Wade, 66, of Auburn, died Nov. 12, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Deborah Guilford
HAMILTON — Deborah M. Guilford, 62, of Hamilton, died Nov. 14, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Frederick Schuman
HUDSON — Frederick Edward Schuman, 76, of Hudson, died Nov. 16, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Larry Kimmell
KENDALLVILLE — Larry E. Kimmell, 78, of Kendallville, died Nov. 15, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
