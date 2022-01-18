These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Dec. 29-Jan. 6. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Andrew P. Anderson II, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Branston A. Arick, Butler, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (BPD).
Julie A. Barcus, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
James M. Blackman, Maxton, North Carolina, violation of maximum weight restrictions, $1,315.50 (ISP).
Craig T. Cameron, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Netasha R. Chastain, Garrett, no license in possession, $173 (ISP).
Jillian D. Ferguson, Spencerville, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (ISP).
Dillion W. Fuller, Kendallville, requirements for tail lamps, $175 (DC).
William G. Gilson, Middlebury, expired license plate, $175 (AUB); no financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
Katie S. Godsey, Hudson, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Andrew M. Haughey, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Craig L. Jones, Bloomington, speeding, $150 (DC).
Madison E. Jones, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
Kordell W.E. Kessler, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Timothy D. Knisely, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Deborah M. Kroterfield, New Haven, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Keegan J. Logan, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (AUB).
James E. McDaniel, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Mackenzie R. McMillan, Ossian, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ricky L. Mercer, St. Johns, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AS).
Robert D. Merchant, Del Valle, Texas, speeding, $150 (DC).
Hla Min, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Lance C. Molter, Fremont, driving while suspended, $260 (ISP); driving while suspended, $260 (WPD).
Daniel D. Morse, Waldron, Michigan, violation of maximum weight restrictions, $1,050.50 (ISP).
Brad C. Myers, Newberry, South Carolina, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Dillon M. Nash, Hudson, violation of maximum weight restrictions, $1,355.50 (ISP).
Joshua N. Parks II, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Auston J. Partridge, Ladson, South Carolina, driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
Jesse T. Paulus, Fremont, speeding, $175 (DC).
Mark S. Poeppel, Grabill, failure to signal lane change, $165 (ISP).
Paul A. Powers, Butler, driving while suspended, $260 (ICO); false and fictitious plate, $175 (ICO).
Dale G. Roberts, Emmett, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Joshua A. Rock, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Katera M. Rodriguez, Indianapolis, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
Juan C. Saucedo, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Jennifer M. Sawyer, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Jacob R.F. Flegge-Schlie, Carmel, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ellen C. Slavin, Butler, use of telecommunications device, $196 (AUB).
Garrett A. Snow, Waterloo, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
David L. Tingle Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
