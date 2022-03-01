FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne man who was arrested Wednesday in Garrett has been accused of shooting another man multiple times at a Fort Wayne apartment, then cutting the man’s throat after he was dead.
Weston Blakely, 23, of the 4700 block of Denome Drive, Fort Wayne, is charged with the murder of Jonathon Jackson on Nov. 19 in the 2100 block of Point West Drive. He also is charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony that resulted in death or serious bodily injury.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Fort Wayne Police Detective J. Marsee Tuesday in Allen Superior Court, Blakely told police Jackson had attacked him from behind and he had shot Jackson from his bedroom once Jackson started toward him.
Police and Blakely agree there was a fight in the living room of the apartment, Marsee said. However, Marsee added, once the fight was over, Blakely retrieved a hand gun and shot Jackson in the head, killing him, then shot him six more times while Jackson was lying on the floor. Blakely then used a knife he picked up from a table in his bedroom and cut Jackson’s throat after Jackson was dead, Marsee added in the affidavit.
Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit, in conjunction with the Fort Wayne Police Department Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit, and Garrett Police Department, arrested Blakely shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday in Garrett. According to police, Blakely was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Allen County Jail. An initial hearing was scheduled to take place this morning (Friday) in Allen Superior Court.
In the affidavit, Marsee said officers responded to a call on Nov. 10 at about 1:23 a.m. and found Blakely suffering from knife wounds and Jackson deceased from gunshot wounds. Jackson’s death was ruled a homicide. Blakely was transported to Lutheran Hospital for treatment.
On Nov. 17, Blakely was interviewed by police. He said Jackson had attacked him from behind as he was walking toward his bedroom. Blakely said he struggled to get away, covering his head with his hands, which were cut — his right hand becoming injured to the point that he had trouble using it, the affidavit said.
Blakely told police he was able to get away from Jackson and retreated to his bedroom, where he retrieved a handgun, the affidavit said.
Blakely told police Jackson was facing him at the doorway to the bedroom and that Blakely warned Jackson not to enter the bedroom. Blakely said once Jackson started toward him, he began firing from the bedroom until the gun was empty. Blakely said he was trying to get back to the living room, where his cell phone was, to call police, when he fell over Jackson. Blakely said he thought Jackson was trying to get up and come after him, so he took a knife and cut Jackson’s throat, according to the affidavit.
However, in the affidavit, Marsee said he believes the most likely interpretation of the physical evidence shows Blakely was actually on top of Jackson during the altercation.
In the affidavit, Marsee said Blakely’s injuries to his head were caused from a knife and in an attempt by Jackson to defend himself, he was only able to cause cuts to Blakely’s head, with little force. Marsee said Blakely is about 7 inches taller and much heavier than Jackson.
Marsee said evidence shows that Jackson was not facing Blakely when he was shot. A gunshot wound to Jackson’s head is not consistent with the shooting of a person facing the gun. Gunshots to Jackson’s body are consistent with Jackson, on the floor, being shot with Blakely standing at the doorway or just outside the bedroom door, Marsee said. The cut to the throat was post mortem, Marsee added in the affidavit.
Blakely told police he went to the living room to get his cell phone to call police and said he never left the apartment until taken out by medics, Marsee said. A police officer’s body camera shows blood smeared on the walls of a common hallway when police arrived on the scene and a witness said he heard a man in the hallway yelling for help, the affidavit said.
