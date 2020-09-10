GARRETT — After the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the postponement or cancellation of large gatherings this spring and summer, including Memorial Day services in Garrett, community members came together on Labor Day to remember.
Gathered at American Legion Post 178, Fourth District American Legion Commander Gary Parker gave the address.
“If this sounds like a Memorial Day speech, it actually is,” Parker said. “Every crisis has new heroes.
“During the 9/11 attacks, there were the first responders running into burning and crumbling buildings as others ran out,” he said. “Now, during the coronavirus pandemic, our most visible heroes are the health care professionals assisting others, risking their own lives while doing so.
“These heroes have much in common with the heroes we honor today, America’s fallen veterans,” Parker said. “There are men and women who have sacrificed their lives so that others could live.
“They are both elite and ordinary. They are elite in the sense of character, giving life so others could live in the ultimate description of selflessness,” Parker stated. “They are ordinary in the fact they are a diverse fabric of our country. They are rich, poor, black, white, male and female. They come from every ethnic background. In short, they look like every one of us.”
His address also reflected on military medics who gave their lives while treating others on the battlefield in World War II, Vietnam and Iraq.
Grocers, first responders, delivery workers and drive-through restaurant employees are among those who are making important contributions today, he said.
“Approximately 1 million men and women of the U.S. military have lost their lives in defense of our nation’s founding of this great Republic,” Parker said. “Often, deaths from disease have outnumbered the casualties caused by enemy weapons.
“Even if the enemy is an invisible virus, a microscopic germ, the sacrifices made are just as meaningful,” he said. “This Memorial Day, as we continue to honor those who fell for us in battle, let us all pause to remember those who have also sacrificed their lives while serving others. May God bless them and may God bless you.”
At the beginning of the service, the Legion honor guard raised the American flag prior to the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Later, honor guard members raised the flags of the five military branches as each branch’s song played.
The ceremony also featured representatives of government and civic organizations placing wreaths around a cross in front of the flagpole to remember those who died during the past year.
The Legion also conducted a Post Everlasting service to honor its members who have died since May 1, 2019. As Commander Larry Funk read each name, Adjutant Charlie Atkinson rang a bell. Chaplain Dick Bond placed the list of names in a small container before igniting it. Members of the honor guard fired a military salute.
