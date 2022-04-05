Arrested in Noble County
Patricia L. Roberts, 32, of the 6500 block of C.R. 7A, Garrett, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. March 28 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Valarie D. Turner, 41, of the 100 block of South Hamsher Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:13 a.m. April 1 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; and possession of paraphernalia.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Jose Tirador Soto, 37, of the 400 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. March 23 by Indiana State Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Christina Nestor, 35, of the 400 block of South Shoup, Angola, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. March 24 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lacie Lambright, 35, of the 200 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. March 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Warren, 40, of the 300 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. March 24 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of a device to interfere with a drug test, a Class B misdemeanor.
Alyssa Land, 21, of the 6300 block of C.R. 43, Auburn, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. March 24 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Catherine Vasquez, 51, of the 300 block of West 5th Avenue, Garrett, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. March 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike, a Class A misdemeanor.
Eric Culbertson, 46, of the 200 block of West 6th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. March 25 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Bernard Rickman, 28, of the 800 block of Plank Road, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:56 a.m. March 26 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Eric Guillemette, 34, of the 100 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. March 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging theft of a motor vehicle component, a Level 6 felony.
Timothy Schieber, 44, of the 6400 block of South, Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. March 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a violation of the DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; felon carrying a handgun with a prior conviction within the last 15 years, a Level 5 felony; alteration of handgun identifying marks, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Johnathan Ray, 30, of the 300 block of East Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. March 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Karson Arambula, 18, of the 6200 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. March 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging theft, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kyle Garrett, 34, of the 800 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. March 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Ivren Morgan, 42, of the 4600 block of Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:05 a.m. March 31 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.