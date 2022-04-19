After several years of trying to find the best formula for Indiana to become a permit-less carry state, my colleagues and I finally decided on language that, in my opinion, will best suit Hoosiers. With the governor recently signing House Enrolled Act 1296, commonly referred to as the permit-less carry law, I want to clarify what this legislation does.
First, the bill will go into effect July 1, 2022, leaving the current permit process in place until then. Once July 1 comes, any individual wanting to purchase a firearm from a Federal Firearms License (FFL) dealer will still have to undergo a background check in order to complete the purchase, just as they have always done.
The FFL dealers will check the FBI’s National Instant Background Check System to verify if the individual is flagged or a proper person under federal law to possess a firearm. Individuals will not be required to complete fingerprint testing.
Some concerns have been shared about improper persons possessing a handgun through this legislation, but just like the current firearms law, my colleagues and I were careful to spell out who is prohibited from carrying. To see the full list, visit IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/hea1296-2022.
Additionally, this legislation still allows a private property owner to control who can carry a firearm on their property.
With the governor’s signing of HEA 1296, Indiana joins 23 other states in affirming the right of law-abiding citizens, who are otherwise legally able to possess and carry a firearm, to responsibly carry for self-defense without having to ask the government for permission.
If you have any questions or concerns on this or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
