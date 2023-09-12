Arrested in
DeKalb County
Sarah Loftus, 39, of the 1100 block of Crestview Drive, Angola, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Sept. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Fodge, 21, of the 400 block of North Canal Street, Butler, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Sept. 1 by Butler Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Ronald Deaton, 36, of the 6900 block of S.R. 8, Butler, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Sept. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Leonardo Garcia, 29, of the 100 block of South McClellan Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Sept. 2 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while never having received a valid license, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Rebecca Hurst, 67, of the 900 block of Lakeview Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Sept. 2 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Timothy Park, 61, of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Sept. 2 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota Fell, 29, of the 300 block of South Union Street, Ashley, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Sept. 2 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Schaefer, 41, of the 3600 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Sept. 3 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ana Hawkins, 31, of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Sept. 3 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery with children present, a Level 6 felony.
Kenneth Wood, 44, of the 2000 block of S.R. 4, Ashley, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Sept. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bonnie McCreery, 51, of the 17800 block of Road 278, Cecil, Ohio, at 12:19 a.m. Sept. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kelvin Williams, 21, of the 200 block of North Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. Sept. 5 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery and criminal mischief, both Class A misdemeanors.
Flaviano Lorenzo, 24, of the 5000 block of Daffodil Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. Sept. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Destiney Bowker, 23, of the 7800 block of C.R. 50, Butler, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dennis Rickman, 66, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Sept. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
Kyle Padfield, 38, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging violation of bail (battery, a Level 5 felony); resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, all Class B misdemeanors.
Joshua Merrill, 37, of the 100 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jesstin Steury, 38, of the 11700 block of Leo Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Sept. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mang Hau, 47, of the 3300 block of Inwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:44 a.m. Sept. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
