Arrested in DeKalb County
Kyle Ratliff, 24, of Avilla, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. July 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Matthew Burritt, 39, of the 1000 block of Irene Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. July 1 by the Auburn Police Department on charges of burglary, resulting in bodily injury and kidnapping, with serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; escape, a Level 5 felony and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Lawrence Wright, 43, of the 300 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. July 1 by Auburn Police on a warrant out of Mississippi.
Katrina Dillow, 24, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. July 2 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Dakota Albertson, 22, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. July 2 by Butler Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Joshua Rowe, 32, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. July 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of a precursor by a methamphetamine user, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ryan Emenhiser, 39, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. July 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Tavis Anderson, 40, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. July 4 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Sebastien Rediger, 23, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. July 4 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Nathan Swoveland, 21, of the 100 block of South McClellan Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3 a.m. July 4 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Devin Depew, 26, of the 900 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. July 4 by Garrett Police on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and pointing a loaded firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Rebecca Combs, 45, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. July 5 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Colton Taylor, 20, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. July 6 by Auburn Police on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jessica Wilcox, 32, of the 800 block of Ruth Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. July 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department for a Community Corrections violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.