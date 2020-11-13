GARRETT — Artist and potter Mark Ober, and teacher at Garrett High School, has created some 200 mugs to benefit several local food banks in Auburn, Garrett and Fort Wayne during the hard times the pandemic has placed on many families.
People can purchase mugs Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at the Garrett Museum of Art at 100 S. Randolph St. in downtown Garrett.
All proceeds earned from the purchase of these one-of-a-kind mugs will go toward helping provide food those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.