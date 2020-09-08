107 W. Houston St.
Adult virtual crafting kits
Each month, the library will post two adult craft how-to video’s on Facebook, YouTube and its website.
Supply kits are available at the upstairs circulation desk. Videos and kits are released at different times throughout the month. Like the library on Facebook to have them show up on your feed.
Supplies are limited and given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Adult Take-N-Make
September’s Take N Make project is a paint stick picture. A limited number of supply kits are available at the upstairs circulation desk. Must be 18.
Virtual yoga classes
Each week, Christine leads new restorative, chair and intermediate yoga videos. The videos are shared on YouTube by searching Garrett Public Library Yoga and the library’s Facebook page.
Adult book clubs
The library’s two adult book clubs are back to meeting in person. New members are always welcome. Copies of the books are available at the upstairs circulation desk.
The evening book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 to discuss “The Yellow House” by Sarah Broom.
The afternoon book club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 to discuss “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman.
Fall Fest 2020
As with most things, the 2020 Fall Fest will be a little different. This will take place Saturday, Oct. 31. It is being planned as a virtual program, with several different events shared throughout the day with our Friends via FaceBook.
Hubie Ashcraft will perform an online concert. The DeKalb County Horsemen will introduce several different breeds of horses. Miss Kristan will lead a digital adventure, a storytime walk and several other youth events. The Judith A. Morrill Recreation Center will lead a generational pound. Local ladies will teach how to make apple dumplings. There will also be crafting events for all ages.
Fall Fest Kits will be available at the library in order to participate. Call or stop by the library before Oct. 16 to register for all or specific events so that the library can have enough supplies on hand.
The Fall Fest events will remain on the library’s page to be enjoyed at convenience or visit the library and enjoy them online.
Guidelines in place
The library is in Phase 4.5 to mirror the new recommendations from Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The library will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Curbside pickup will be available upon request during library hours. The library requests returns still be placed in the drop box.
Patrons are required to wear masks.
There will be no in-person programming at this time.
Meeting and study rooms will be available for use.
Limits will be made regarding the amount of time patrons can spend in the building, as well as the number of people in the building.
Announcements
• The library’s teen room has re-opened.
Hours will be 3-6 p.m. every Monday through Thursday.
• Study computer time will be observed 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the youth department. Youth services computers reserved for school or work use only unless accompanied by an adult.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Please note this is not the drop box to return library materials. The library’s drop box is located further south in the parking lot and is silver.
Virtual Story Time
While in-house story time sessions are not available, the Garrett Public Library offers virtual story time sessions at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Links will be posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Craft bags for monthly crafts in the Wednesday story time are available while supplies last.
