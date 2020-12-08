The Big Train is rolling.
This week, the Railroader girls basketball team added two more victories on the young season.
Thursday, Garrett, ranked 6th in the latest Class 3A Indiana Girls Basketball Coaches Association poll, defeated 3A No. 7 Concordia 54-39.
Saturday, the Railroaders made the short trek to Butler and avenged last year’s overtime loss in a convincing fashion, 58-20.
Garrett improved to 9-0 in all games.
Garrett 54,
Concordia 39
Bailey Kelham and Morgan Ostrowski led the hosts with 13 points each. Ostrowski added 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Nataley Armstrong and Faith Owen contributed nine points each, and Taylor Gerke added eight.
“Our challenge is to ourselves,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “Whether anybody else believes in us or whatever they think is fine, but we have to believe in ourselves.
“The biggest thing for us is we acted like champions,” Lapadot said. “We didn’t start off like champions, but we acted like champions.
“We gave up a run to a really good team and then we clawed our way back. Then, once we got back, we stepped on it and played the way we should have played.”
The Railroaders had four turnovers on four consecutive possessions in the opening period.
The Cadets, now 5-2 in all games, took advantage of those turnovers.
They jumped ahead 5-1 on sophomore Annaka Nelson’s three-point play with 6 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first. Nelson scored again and teammate Rhaya Kaschinske drove to the bucket for two.
After another Garrett giveaway, Grace Hedtke faked a defender out of position and drove the baseline for an 11-1 lead with 3:44 left.
After an Ostrowski free throw in the opening minute of play, the Railroaders didn’t score again until Kelham’s rebound bucket with 3:02 left in the first.
Concordia’s biggest lead came when Nelson buried a three from the left wing for a 14-3 advantage. By the end of the quarter, however, Garrett cut the margin to seven.
The Cadets tried to play an even-paced, half-court style, but when they missed shots, the faster Railroaders made them pay.
After a Concordia miss early in the second, Armstrong knocked down a three from the left wing. When the Cadets turned it over on their next possession, Owen nailed a three from the same spot.
Concordia missed on its next two possessions, and Kelham scored twice in transition as the Railroaders grabbed a 17-14 lead. Later, when the Cadets missed a three, Armstrong was on target with another three-ball, extending the lead to six midway through the quarter.
That would be all the Garrett scoring the rest of the half, however.
LonDynn Betts nailed a three from the right wing, and with time running out in the half, Nelson ran down a loose ball, picked it up, and calmly swished a 25-foot bomb, knotting the score at 20.
Chantese Craig scored twice early in the third, once on a rebound and later on a jumper from the key, to give Concordia a 24-22 lead.
It was all Garrett after that, however.
Ostrowski nailed a three from the left corner to ignite a 14-4 run that pushed the hosts to a 36-28 lead by the end of three. Ostrowski would add three more points in that stretch, while Kelham picked up five.
Garrett’s biggest lead of the night came with 1:38 left to play in the game when Ostrowski scored to make it 52-34.
Nelson led Concordia with 11 points. Betts had eight points and Kaschinske added seven.
Garrett 58,
Eastside 20
Saturday’s game was never in doubt. Garrett’s smothering defense made sure of that.
“Our defense was exceptional,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “Of the nine they had at halftime, we felt like five of them we gave to them.
“It’s a team that understands what it takes to be champions and knows it has to play at both ends and has the ability to do it.
“A lot of times, when you have very talented players, it’s tough to make them play at the other end,” Lapadot said. “I wasn’t a very good player in high school; I had to play defense to get on the floor, so I can’t get that out of my mindset (as a coach).”
Junior post player Morgan Ostrowski had a double-double to lead Garrett. She led all scorers with 19 points to go with 12 rebounds.
Sophomore Bailey Kelham had 10 points. Junior Taylor Gerke had nine and junior Kaitlyn Bergman came off the bench to score eight.
Defensively, the Railroaders held Eastside to 22 percent shooting (9-of-41) while forcing 18 turnovers.
Skyelar Kessler and Allyson King had five points each for Eastside (3-3 overall, 0-2 in the NECC).
Kelham got things started when she took Ostrowski’s tap on the opening tip for an easy layup. Later, Gerke hit a three from a 5-0 lead.
Eastside got on the board with King’s three-point play, but the visitors got a backdoor feed to Ostrowski and threes from Nataley Armstrong and Faith Owen to lead 13-5 after eight minutes.
Eastside got layups from Jaiden Baker and Sullivan Kessler to get within six, 15-9, but Kelham and Owen got free for bombs late to extend the Railroaders’ lead to 12 points at the break.
The Blazers committed seven turnovers in the third quarter, and Garrett went on a 9-2 run to extend the margin to 35-15.
Garrett JV 22, Eastside 17
The reserve Railroaders led 9-0 after a quarter. Makenna Malcolm led Garrett with nine points. Jayci Kitchen led Eastside with seven points.
