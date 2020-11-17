Board of Works, City Council to meet
GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works will meet at 8:30 a.m. today, Nov. 17, in Garrett City Hall.
The Garrett City Council will meet at 7 p.m. today, Nov. 17.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, work session, open to the public. This meeting will take place at the Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, 900 E. Warfield St. Immediately following the work session, the school board will conduct an executive session, which is closed to the public.
Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, open to the public, board meeting room No. 49. Visitors are asked to enter Door 2 on East Houston Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
4:30 p.m. — Garrett Plan Commission, conference room, Garrett City Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Board of Zoning Appeals, council chambers, Garrett City Hall.
