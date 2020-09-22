Financial aid meeting is Sept. 28
GARRETT — Garrett High School will hold a financial aid meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 in the cafeteria. Visitors are asked to enter through Door 20.
Class of 2021 students and their parents are invited to attend this meeting. Representatives from Trine University and the Community Foundation of DeKalb County will be on hand to present information regarding financial aid, FAFSA, and scholarships.
