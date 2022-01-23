INDIANAPOLIS — Garrett’s girls basketball team will have to wait a few days to learn of their sectional opponent.
Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced pairings for the girls basketball state tournament series.
The Railroaders play in the six-team Woodlan Sectional. Garrett drew a bye and will face the winner of Woodlan and Angola in the first game Friday, Feb. 4. Woodlan and Angola open sectional play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. Concordia and Leo will play in the second game Feb. 1.
Bishop Dwenger also drew a bye and will play the Concordia-Leo winner in the second game Feb. 4.
The championship game will take place Saturday, Feb. 5.
Garrett enters the post-season with a 21-1 record ranked second in Class 3A and tied for 16th with Zionsville, regardless of class.
The winner of the Woodlan Sectional will play the Yorktown winner in the first game of the Bellmont Regional Saturday, Feb. 12.
The six-team Yorktown Sectional field features Jay County against Hamilton Heights in the first game Feb. 1, with Muncie Burris and New Castle in the second game. Delta drew a bye and will play the Jay County-Hamilton Heights winner. Yorktown drew the other bye and will face the Muncie Burris-New Castle winner.
The second game of the Bellmont Regional will pit winners of the Mississinewa and West Lafayette sectionals against each other.
In Class 4A at Snider, DeKalb and Carroll tip off play Feb. 1. Northrop and North Side will play the second game.
Snider drew a bye and will play the DeKalb-Carroll winner in the first game Feb. 4. East Noble drew the other bye and will face the Northrop-North Side winner.
In Class 3A at NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley and NorthWood open sectional play Feb. 1. West Noble and Lakeland play the first game Feb. 4, with Wawasee facing the Tippecanoe Valley-NorthWood winner in the second game.
In Class 2A at Fairfield, Bremen and Prairie Heights open sectional play Feb. 1, with LaVille and Fairfield meeting in the second game. South Bend Career Academy will play the Bremen-Prairie Heights winner in the first game Feb. 4, with Westview facing the LaVille-Fairfield winner in the second game.
In Class 2A play at Bluffton, Eastside and host Bluffton tip off action Feb. 1, with Canterbury and Churubusco playing the second game. Central Noble and South Adams meet in the first game Wednesday, with Whitko and Adams Central meeting in the second game.
In Class A action at Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian and Lakewood Park will meet in the first game Feb. 1. Fremont faces Bethany Christian in the second game. Blackhawk drew a bye and plays the Elkhart Christian-Lakewood Park winner in the first game Feb. 4. Hamilton drew the other bye and plays the Fremont-Bethany Christian winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.