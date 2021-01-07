GARRETT — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board members Mark Thrush, Dr. Dan Weimer and Jerry Weller took their oaths of office at an organizational meeting Jan. 5 in the Alan C. Middleton Administration Center.
Oaths were administered by business manager Brittany Treesh.
Thrush won a three-way contest, defeating Travis Holcomb and Rev. Dr. Marcus Carlson for the Butler Township seat. Thrush accumulated 1,929 votes, compared to 707 for Holcomb and 473 for Carlson.
Former school board president Wayne Funk had held the Butler Township seat, but did not run for re-election.
Weimer and Weller were re-elected as board members.
Weimer defeated challenger Elizabeth Leitch 1,871 to 1,286 for his third term representing the City of Garrett. Weller was unopposed in his bid for the Keyser Township seat.
School board members approved Tami Best as president, Larry Getts as vice president and Weimer as secretary.
Best and Weimer will also serve in those capacities on the school district’s board of finance.
The board approved these appointments:
• Weimer and Weller will serve with J.E. Ober Elementary Principal Kristi Surfus on the school calendar committee;
• Best and Getts will serve on the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start committee;
• Thrush will serve on the building trades committee;
• Getts will serve as the district’s legislative and policy liaison to the Indiana School Board Association;
• Weimer will serve on the Judy A. Morrill board of directors;
• Best will serve on the Garrett parks and recreation board;
• Weller will serve on the school district’s wellness committee; and
• Former board president Funk was appointed as a nonvoting member to the Garrett Redevelopment Commission.
In other business, the board unanimously approved to keep Treesh as business manager and treasurer and Beth Craighead-Fozenlogel as deputy treasurer.
The board also voted to retain Brinkerhoff & Brinkerhoff Attorneys at Law, Kruse & Kruse P.C. and Mefford, Weber & Blythe P.C. as legal representation.
Later, Superintendent Tonya Weaver explained each serves a different role for the school district.
Most school board matters are handled by Erik Weber, she explained. Brinkerhoff & Brinkerhoff is used for any property-related issues. Kruse handles hearings related to student or staff issues.
During the annual board of finance meeting, Treesh reviewed the school district’s investments, average daily membership report, assessed value, fund balances, annual deficit and surplus, and revenues.
She noted the school district’s assessed value increased by about $28 million to $408,371,852.
In response to a question about school funding related to virtual learning, Weaver said this school year, public schools are receiving 100% funding for any student on virtual learning. In past years, virtual learning funding was capped at 85%.
“That was a big discussion in the fall,” Weaver said. “It will be interesting to see what happens in the legislative session this spring. So many schools were either 100% virtual or had so many kids virtual, it became a big point of conversation.
“They claim they’re going to continue serving virtual students at 100%. We will see how the legislative session pans out,” she said.
