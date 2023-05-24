GARRETT — A man is in critical condition after he was electrically shocked while working at a Garrett job site Wednesday.
The Garrett Police Department said Steven Webb, 25, of Spencerville, was reportedly working at M&S Steel at 217 E. Railroad St. when the accident occurred.
Webb was flown to an area hospital by the Parkview Samaritan helicopter, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.
The incident was reported at 12:14 p.m.
According to Garrett Police, Webb was a roofing subcontractor who was working along a co-worker on the roof. Webb, who was carrying a piece of sheet metal at the time, accidentally made contact with an overhead power line, resulting in the electrical shock.
Upon arrival, the Garrett Fire Department and Parkview EMS immediately provided critical assistance to Webb.
Responding to the scene were the Garrett police and fire departments, Garrett Electric Department, Auburn Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
