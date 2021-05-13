GARRETT — An unique program offered to students at Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools this year will continue in the fall, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, parents were offered the option of sending their elementary and middle school students to full-time, in-person classes at the school, a totally home-based virtual learning model or a blend of both options. This year, a total of 85 students are participating in the blended class model in both schools.
“We have seen that there are students who have excelled in this type of learning environment and wanted to offer families this choice,” Weaver said of the continued program.
“We are not offering the blended classes due to COVID,” she added.
The blended classroom model provides a variety of positive benefits, such as more free time with family, more time to spend outside, more personalization for independent work, an opportunity for parents to get an up-close view of what their child is studying and increased focus on balance and well-being after the pandemic suddenly disrupted their schooling, including social, emotional and mental impact.
This year, Johnelle Kinzer of Auburn opted for the blended classes for her third-grade daughter, Ariana.
The decision was made for Ariana to attend the mix of in-person and virtual classes this year with instructor Kelly Flotow with COVID still a threat last fall.
With two preschool children at home, Kinzer said she felt her daughter would be less exposed to the virus through this classroom model but “didn’t want her to totally miss out being in school with a teacher.”
Ariana met with Flotow twice a week and worked independently at home the rest of the time.
Kinzer said they began the school year with a tightly structured schedule at home, but became more relaxed and flexible later on.
Kinzer said Ariana logs into class in the morning and gets started on her work. Kinzer said she helps if her daughter has any questions. Some days, Ariana completes her studies by noon, others as late at 3-3:30 p.m.
“If it’s nice we can go outside,” Kinzer said.
She deems the blended model a definite success.
“Ariana is more independent now. It’s been great for her,” Kinzer said of her daughter. “She had to stay more focused.”
Academically, her test scores have shot up, gaining 21 points on NWEA testing and a perfect score on the IREAD test, Kinzer added.
In the fall, Ariana will be attending in-person classes on a full-time basis. Kinzer said the only reason she chose not to sign her daughter up for blended classes is that they will be held five days a week, with classes every morning versus twice a week.
“Mrs Flotow has been amazing. She is the reason Ariana has done so well and stayed doing so well,” she said.
Carolyn Faylor’s two sons also participated in the blended program this year — one in the eighth grade, the other in third.
She said placing them in the blended program was somewhat health-based, but also had an educational basis.
“Our kids are both extremely bright and advanced for their grades,” said Faylor. “Our eighth-grader has always been a kid that just wants to be told what he needs to do and by when, and then just let him work on his own. He is a very ‘go with the flow’ kid.
“He has done well this year, and we have been able to identify some potential weaknesses he may have, for example in note-taking and study habits to work on before he heads into high school” and beyond, she said of the blended classroom.
“He has enjoyed getting to spend some time with his classmates, so the blended option with just four hours a week of in-person learning has been a good fit for him.”
He will be returning to full-time classes in the fall, as blended classes are not available to students in high school.
Faylor said her third-grader is a slightly different story.
“He is a kiddo that is prone to anxiety, and we feared that sending him back into such an unknown environment (new rules/procedure that kids may/may not follow) could potentially cause setbacks,” she said. “He had made a lot of progress last year in learning that he could relax and have fun at school without getting in trouble, and we didn’t want him to get stressed again.
“Another draw of the blended program for us was the fact that he would be getting more personalized and small-group instruction. As advanced kids, my kids often seem to get overlooked in full classes of kids that need more educational assistance than they do,” said Faylor.
“We were able to coordinate a time that one of his friends was there also, and they have always been good at balancing each other’s personalities out. They are also more closely matched academically than a lot of their other classmates. With him learning at home, I was able to learn more about how he learns and what we can do to support his learning styles.
“He has had an awesome experience with his teacher, Kelly Flotow, and we couldn’t have asked for a better match and support for him this year.”
Her son will be returning to in-person classes in the fall.
“I think he will do well with a return to more structure. His teacher and I talked about the pros and cons of the different programs, and we agreed that going back will be best. I know she will also keep an eye on her kiddos next year and see that they readjust well,” Faylor said.
Leigh White’s three children — in grades 3, 6 and 8 — all attended the blended program.
The younger two are returning to the blended model in the fall, but the older will be in the high school where the program is not offered.
“We originally entered the program to keep the kids out of big classrooms due to COVID,” said White. “It has been great. They have all learned to take more ownership of their own education.
“The work is done in less time than it does in school because of less distractions. And we spend more quality time together at home, too. My kids get to work at their pace and ability level. And they still get the attention they need from a teacher,” she added.
White would have liked to see more opportunities for doing special classes, such as art or music, this year, but is pleased they have been added for next year.
With the program changing to five days a week starting first thing in the morning, she sees it as “definitely for the best. It’s good to get them motivated for work.
“Overall, we really like this program. We are lucky that I am able to stay home with them and get them to and from school each day. I can’t say that the program is for all kids, but many kids would do really well in it,” White said.
