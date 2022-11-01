Arrested in Noble County
Rebecca N. Hughes, 27, of the 2300 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Oct. 24 by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and on two warrants charging Level 6 felonies, with no further charging information was provided.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Michael Espinoza, 46, of the 1100 block of Handcock Street, South Bend, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Joseph Brown, 32, of the 700 block of Oakdale Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Oct. 21 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Selena Montoya, 26, of the 200 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Oct. 22 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kelcy Salisbury, 42, of the 5000 block East, C.R. 800 South, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Oct. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jake Lucero, 27, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Oct. 23 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Taylor Hawkins, 31, of the 2500 block of Belle Vista Blvd., Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Oct. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on Class A misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended with prior and possession of marijuana.
Andrea Thatcher, 31, of the 4400 block of Werling Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Oct. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class C misdemeanor.
David Goble, 28, of the 9300 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Oct. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Regina Brock, 35, of the 3300 block of C.R. 26, Waterloo, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Oct. 25 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, alleging failure to appear for a probation violation for a Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a Class A misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
Shane Moreno, 42, of the 400 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Oct. 25 by Butler Police on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Amber Riecke, 37, of the 700 block South, C.R. 700 East, Avilla, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Oct. 25 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Glen Kunkle, 34, of the 200 block of West Oak Street, Wauseon, Ohio, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Oct. 25 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gary Heal, 52, of the 100 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Oct. 25 by Garrett Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jennings Nickolson, 24, of the 1100 block of C.R. 77, Butler, was arrested at 4:33 a.m. Oct. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
