GARRETT — The impressive artwork of Fred Doloresco, “Chasing the Light,” is now on display at the Garrett Museum of Art.
The event is free and open to the public with all ages welcome. The museum is located at 100 S. Randolph St.
Doloresco’s serious turn toward painting began when he saw an ad in Artists Magazine for a workshop given by Don Stone.
Stone and Doloresco became friends, traveling and painting together for a number of years. They cemented their friendship with trips to the Caribbean, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain and Ireland. Doloresco also engaged in workshops from a few other people, but it was Rose Franzen who convinced him that anything was possible.
One of Doloresco’s favorite experiences was painting with many noted painters at the Jeffersonville Rendezvous in Jeffersonville, Vermont. He was joined by about 20 other painters, including five from Russia, to paint the snow of Vermont.
His love of great painting and his study of the great American impressionists by books and innumerable museum visits with his wife, Dodie, rounded out his art experience.
Doloresco began entering local, regional, and national shows. After a number of rejections and significant improvement, he was accepted into shows, won awards and was rewarded with Master Signature membership in Oil Painters of America.
He is also a member of the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society and American Impressionist Society. Currently, Doloresco has a painting in a five-artist museum show with the American Society of Marine Artists.
His articles and artwork have been featured in numerous magazines, including American Art Collector, Northern Indiana Lakes, Audubon Artists, National Arts for the Parks and Taos Magazine.
Doloresco’s work is exhibited at several galleries, including Castle Gallery in Fort Wayne, Eckert-Ross Gallery in Indianapolis and Fearless Chef in Fort Wayne.
To accompany Doloresco’s paintings, the Garrett Museum of Art is exhibiting some of his collection of American Modernist jewelry. His interest in modernist jewelry started when he was looking on eBay for a gift for his wife of jewelry made by Georg Jensen, a Danish art nouveau and art deco jewelry designer/manufacturer.
While searching, he discovered some modernist jewelry made by sculptors during World War II who, due to the metal shortage, decided to make one-of-a-kind pieces of wearable art. They were unique sculptures on a small scale and were about design, not geology.
That led Doloresco to read books and magazines on the subject and culminated in a trip to San Francisco to meet Merry Rank, a modernist jewelry designer.
The Doloresco exhibit continues through Dec. 19. Museum hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 4-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Other hours are by appointment. Call 704-5400, or visit garrettmuseumofart.org, @_gmoa or Garrett Museum of Art on Facebook.
Painting demonstration planned for Dec. 5
Doloresco will be offering a painting demonstration at the museum from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. He will discuss composition, values, mixing color, edges, how to paint skies, backlit subjects, the anatomy of snow and plein air painting.
Doloresco will be doing a painting right before the audience. This event is free and open to the public, with all ages welcome to attend.
