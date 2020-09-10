Garrett homecoming parade is Friday
GARRETT — The Garrett homecoming parade will take place this Friday.
Lineup is at 5 p.m., with the parade slated to start at 6 p.m.
The parade starts and leaves from the Garrett High School parking lot, heading west on Houston Street to Randolph Street. At Randolph Street, the parade will turn south and continue to Warfield Street before turning east on Warfield to Garrett Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.