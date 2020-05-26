American Legion Post
to reopen June 14
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., will reopen at noon Sunday, June 14.
In accordance with Indiana’s Back on Track program, social distancing measures will be in place per Gov. Eric Holcomb’s guidelines.
Garrett cleanup
moved to June 27
GARRETT — Garrett’s citywide cleanup will take place Saturday, June 27 at Washler Inc. in Garrett Industrial Park.
The city’s drive-thru recycling center is open Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. It is open Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Free Tuesday meals
continue today
GARRETT — Free drive-though dinners will be available from 5-6 p.m. today, May 26, at T&R Junction, 104 N. Peters St.
St. Martin’s Clinic
resumes lab services
GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., has resumed lab services at the clinic.
Visitors are asked to call the clinic at 357-0077 upon arrival. While on the phone, patients will be asked three COVID-19-related questions.
If successful, the patient’s temperature will be taken by a staff member. Patients are required to wear masks and wash their hands before admittance.
Patients will be asked to wait for results in their vehicles. Staff members will deliver medications to patients.
For more information, call the clinic, email info@smhcin.org or visit the website, smhcin.org.
Heimach Center
reopens June 15
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Senior Center will reopen Monday, June 15.
All visitors must wear masks, according to executive director Meg Zenk.
The exercise room, pool tables and SHIIP program are by appointment only. Patrons are asked to call the Heimach Center.
Yoga, tai chi and foot care classes will resume regular schedules.
Seniors visiting the food pantry are asked to first call the Heimach Center from their vehicle.
The Heimach Center can be reached at 925-3311.
DART runs on
limited basis
AUBURN — DART (DeKalb Area Rural Transit) continues to operate during normal business hours with some expanded service:
• pre-scheduled doctor appointments;
• dialysis;
• employment;
• fitness;
• grocery shopping;
• hair and nails;
• medication; and
• restaurants.
Passengers must wear masks. People who believe they are sick or have a fever are encouraged to use another mode of service to ensure that riders and drivers remain protected during this time.
DART will follow any instructions from federal, state or county government and its health department. Directives are subject to change on a day-by-day basis.
Curiosity Shop
closed indefinitely
GARRETT — The Curiosity Shop, 1209 S. Randolph St., Garrett, is closed until further notice.
Applications accepted
for GKB scholarship
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation is seeking applicants for the its annual scholarship.
Applicants must: be an alumnus of Garrett High School, having spent at least four years at Garrett High School; maintain a college grade-point average of 3.4 or above and enrolling in a third or fourth year of college; be of good character, involvement, demonstrated leadership; and have a passion for the Garrett community and schools with a plan to live in the Garrett area and give back.
The application can be found at: foundation.gkb.k12.in.us/UserFiles/Servers/Server_57815/File/GKB%20EFB%20College%20Scholarship%20app%20fillable.pdf.
Applications are due Tuesday, June 30 and can be returned to the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Central Office or hjoseph@gkb.k12.in.us.
Power of the
Purse rescheduled
AUBURN — United Way of DeKalb County has rescheduled its 2020 Power of the Purse event for Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Tickets are still available and may be purchased by credit or debit card over the phone by contacting Dawn Mason at 668-5965. All previously purchased event tickets will be honored.
The last day to purchase event tickets will be Friday, Aug. 28. All packed purses or other donated items are also requested to be turned in to the United Way office by that date.
United Way of DeKalb County said it encourages all to participate in this event, as the funds raised will be crucial to building the community back up after the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, contact Mason at dawn@unitedwaydekalb.org.
