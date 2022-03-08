INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 83rd Recruit Academy.
Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
Effective July 1, the trooper trainee’s salary will increase to $47,000, plus approximately 200 hours of paid time off and $3,800 of paid overtime during the academy. The probationary trooper’s salary will increase to $51,000 and troopers are eligible for project overtime.
Benefits include:
• Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits during the academy and probationary year;
• Military and law enforcement service purchase options;
• New, take home patrol car issued after completing the FTO period (includes off-duty use);
• Uniforms and over $9,000 of new equipment issued at no cost;
• Three (3) hours of on-duty physical training per week;
• 40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of new parent leave;
• Health/vision/dental and life insurance options for actives and retirees;
• Lifetime pension and deferred compensation with state matching; and
• Endless opportunities and career advancement.
Basic eligibility requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper include the following:
• Must be a United States citizen;
• Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Graduation date is Dec. 15, 2022);
• Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes;
• Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile;
• Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the superintendent; and
• Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting IndianaTrooper.com. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.
