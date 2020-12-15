Arrested in
Steuben County
Kristi M. Dye, 45, of the 1500 block of C.R. 56, Garrett, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 4 by Indiana State Police in Steuben County on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Arrested in
Noble County
Greg E. Slone, 45, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 5 by Noble County police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; and possession of a syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Joseph A. Tarlton, 32, of the 800 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Dec. 9 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Keigan Chriswell, 21, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Dec. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
Angela Williams, 30, of the 2200 block of Glen Hollow Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 11 p.m. Dec. 2 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Colton Jaquay, 25, of the 1200 block of North C.R. 800E, Avilla, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Dec. 3 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kari Ensley, 39, of East Edgewater Drive, North Pointe Crossing, Garrett, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Dec. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and false informing a Class B misdemeanor; possession methamphamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Desirae Chagoya, 31, of the 9600 block of West Cook Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Dec. 5 by Auburn Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Morgan Piner, 22, of the 700 block of 765 Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Dec. 6 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, Level 6 felony.
Theresa Clements, 35, of Garrett, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Dec. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amanda Long, 38, of the 4500 block of South County Farm Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Stacy Clark, 49, of the 800 block of North C.R. 350E, Angola, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Dec. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
