Garrett State Bank
earns national honor
GARRETT — Garrett State Bank was recently named one of the top lenders in the nation by the Independent Community Bankers of America.
The bank was the only Indiana Bank to be recognized in the consumer/mortgage category and one of only two Indiana banks in any category.
The announcement was made in the Independent Banker magazine’s July issue that ranked the top lenders for 2022 in the areas of agriculture lending, commercial lending and consumer/mortgage lending. The results were based upon the 2021 data reported to the FDIC.
Garrett State Bank ranked sixth in the nation in the consumer/mortgage lending category for all banks with assets between $300 million to $1 billion. “Our bank is honored to receive this recognition; mortgage and development Lending continue to be an integral part of the Garrett State Bank’s strategic direction,” CEO Mark Fogt said. “Credit goes to our lending staff who work with our clients to provide them the products and services necessary to accomplish their goals.”
The Independent Community Bankers of America is the nation’s voice for approximately 5,000 community banks across the country.
The Garret State Bank was chartered in 1893 and currently has branches in DeKalb and Allen counties. Their experienced lending staff assists small business, consumer and residential borrowers with structuring their financial needs. To learn more about the Garrett State Bank, visit garrettstatebank.com.
Civil War roundtable group meets
FORT WAYNE — The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the Allen County Public Library downtown Fort Wayne, room C. The guest speaker will be Jim Lemon on “What happens in Civil War Camp.”
For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, email at CWRTNEI@aol.com or go to the Facebook page: facebook.com/CWRTNEI or the website at civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
