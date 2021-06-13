GARRETT — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a drowning that occurred Sunday in a private lake at the Indian Springs Campground between Garrett and LaOtto.
At approximately 1:24 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the area of the 900 block of C.R. 64 to a report of a 30-year-old male swimmer who had begun to struggle while swimming, went under the water and did not resurface.
SCUBA divers from the Steuben County Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team (SCURRT) were able to locate the male at approximately 3:08 p.m. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone that is swimming in or near water to always wear a personal flotation device (PFD).
In these situations, Indiana Conservation Sgt. Patrick Heidenreich said emergency responders are instructed to “secure the scene as their first priority.
“They’re not equipped nor are they trained to free-dive into water to try and recover a drowning victim,” he said. “We want to wait to get divers here that are trained, that have the right equipment, to go in the water and recover the victim safely.
“We don’t want other people to go into the water and become victims themselves and need rescued.”
Conservation Officers were assisted on-scene by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Garrett Police Department, Garrett Fire Department, Auburn Fire Department, Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
Emergency personnel from the Kendallville, LaOtto and Steuben Township fire departments and Parkview EMS also responded.
