Tuesday, March 10

Cheeseburger, french fries, peaches, milk variety.

Wednesday, March 11

Chicken fajita bowl, Mexi corn, fiesta rice, pineapple, milk variety.

Thursday, March 12

Barbecue rib sandwich, mandarin oranges, cookie, milk variety.

Friday, March 13

Cheese toastie, tomato soup, celery, apple slices, peanut butter cup, milk variety.

Monday, March 16

Beef and cheddar, cauliflower blend, applesauce, chips, milk variety.

Tuesday, March 17

French toast, potato rounds, mixed fruit, lime sherbet, milk variety.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.