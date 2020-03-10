Tuesday, March 10
Cheeseburger, french fries, peaches, milk variety.
Wednesday, March 11
Chicken fajita bowl, Mexi corn, fiesta rice, pineapple, milk variety.
Thursday, March 12
Barbecue rib sandwich, mandarin oranges, cookie, milk variety.
Friday, March 13
Cheese toastie, tomato soup, celery, apple slices, peanut butter cup, milk variety.
Monday, March 16
Beef and cheddar, cauliflower blend, applesauce, chips, milk variety.
Tuesday, March 17
French toast, potato rounds, mixed fruit, lime sherbet, milk variety.
