Tuesday, July 16
Evening adult book club, 7 p.m. Join us to discuss “A Girl Named Zippy” by Haven Kimmel. Copies of the book are available at the upstairs circulation desk.
Wednesday, July 17
Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Summer Reading ends, Last day to turn in book form entries for adults
Monday, July 22
Restorative yoga, 6 p.m., Mixed yoga 6:45 p.m.
Adult Summer Readers named
Tuesday, July 23
WEASELS, 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 25
Design Your Own Market Day Bag, 6 p.m., all supplies and instruction provide free of charge. Space is limited. Stop by or phone to register.
Friday, July 26
Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Floral Vase String Art, 1 p.m. All supplies and instruction provided free of charge. Space is limited. Stop by or phone to register.
Monday, July 29
Restorative yoga, 6 p.m., Mixed yoga 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
