Tuesday, July 16

Evening adult book club, 7 p.m. Join us to discuss “A Girl Named Zippy” by Haven Kimmel. Copies of the book are available at the upstairs circulation desk.

Wednesday, July 17

Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Summer Reading ends, Last day to turn in book form entries for adults

Monday, July 22

Restorative yoga, 6 p.m., Mixed yoga 6:45 p.m.

Adult Summer Readers named

Tuesday, July 23

WEASELS, 1 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Design Your Own Market Day Bag, 6 p.m., all supplies and instruction provide free of charge. Space is limited. Stop by or phone to register.

Friday, July 26

Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Floral Vase String Art, 1 p.m. All supplies and instruction provided free of charge. Space is limited. Stop by or phone to register.

Monday, July 29

Restorative yoga, 6 p.m., Mixed yoga 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.

