CHURUBUSCO — Nataley Armstrong won two events and broke two school records and Garrett’s girls track team finished seventh in the gold division at Saturday’s Turtle Town Invitational at Churubusco.
According to Garrett sports historian Kenny Cutler Jr., Armstrong’s time of 12.70 seconds bettered the 100-meter dash record of 12.74 seconds, shared by Chelsea Jones (2009) and Emma Koskie (2018). Armstrong’s time of 26.31 seconds in the 200-meter dash bettered Jones’ previous record of 26.6 seconds, also set in 2009.
Named the meet most valuable performer with 34 points, Armstrong won the 200 and 400-meter dash, winning the latter in 59.94 seconds. She placed second in the 100 and grabbed third in the long jump at 16 feet, 1/4 inches.
The 4x100 relay team of Katelyn Joseph, Chloe Harter, Lexi Gordon and Jordan Baer finished fourth at 53.95 seconds.
Baer tied for fourth in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 6 inches. She added a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.07 seconds. Brooklyn Jacobs was seventh in the 200 at 28.45 seconds. Gordon cleared 4-10 to place seventh in the high jump. Aida Haynes was eighth in the 400 at 1:05.48. Abby Weaver’s throw of 90 feet, 3 inches was good for eighth in the discus.
East Noble won the gold division with 91 points. Huntington North (71) was third, followed by Leo (70), Angola (64), North Side (58), Columbia City (56.5) and Garrett (53.5).
