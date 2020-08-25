Arrested in Noble County
Brady M. Hagerman, 24, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:09 a.m. Aug. 19 by Kendallville Police on a charge of visiting a common nuisance. No bond information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Walter Stumbo, 40, of the 1900 block North Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Aug. 11 by Auburn Police on a charge of inhaling toxic vapors, a Class B misdemeanor.
Roger Raske, 25, of the 1000 block of West Main Street, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Aug. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department for alleged failure to appear in court.
Nylehn Bennett, 18, of the 700 block of Mildred Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Aug. 11 by Auburn Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle never having a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota Claudy, 25, of the 600 block of North Martha Street, Angola, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Aug. 12 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C and operating motor vehicle never having a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Marie Bennett, 41, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bryan Hughes, 37, of the 100 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 12 by Auburn Police on a warrant for charges of on charges of possession of methamphetamine as a Level 5 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, CT-III: possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and a probation violation.
Jeffrey Becker, 42, of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Aug. 12 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Victor Angulo, 27, of the 700 block of Forrest Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested and 1:07 a.m. Aug. 13 by Garrett Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, a Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jimmy Cox, 41, of the 400 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Aug. 13 by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ian Murley, 26, of the 1100 block of C.R. 52, Garrett, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Aug. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, as a Level 6 felony and Class C misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
David Wickey, 18, of the 5700 block of C.R. 64, Spencerville, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jamie Zywicki, 28, of the 100 block of Berkshire Drive, Decatur, was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Aug. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging home improvement fraud, a Level 6 felony.
Rhonda Moore, 40, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Aug. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Dale Craig, 31, of the 300 block of Wallace Avenue, Columbia City, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Aug. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.