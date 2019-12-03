Thomas Waterhouse
GARRETT — Thomas Henry Waterhouse, 66, of Garrett, Indiana, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Auburn, Indiana, of a heart attack.
Thomas was born on Sept. 17, 1953, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Edward and Helen (Branch) Waterhouse, and they preceded him in death.
He was an field warehouse specialist at Avnet for nine years.
Tom was a member of Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter #37 of Auburn and Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter #2 of Fort Wayne. He was a past Boy Scout leader of Troop #178 of Garrett.
Tom is survived by two sons, Charles “Charlie” Waterhouse, of Dayton, Ohio, and Samuel “Sam” Waterhouse, of Garrett, Indiana; two brothers, Bryan (Karen) Waterhouse, of Vicksburg, Michigan, and Mark (Rita) Waterhouse, of Climax, Michigan; sister, Sue (Richard) Pitts, of Fillmore, Indiana; as well as nine nieces and nephews.
Services took place Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, with the Rev. Patrick Kuhlman officiating.
Memorials are to Experimental Aircraft Association, Vintage Chapter #37 Scholarship Fund.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.
Violet Vice
GARRETT — Violet Vice, 102, of Garrett, died Dec. 1, 2019.
Services are pending at Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
George Owen
LAKE WALES, Fla. — George Irwin Owen, 74, of Lake Wales, Florida and formerly of Corunna and born in Kendallville, died Nov. 25, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Marna Ankney
AUBURN — Marna Ann Mae Ankney, 69, of Auburn, died Nov. 23, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Sue Ash
AUBURN — Sue Ash, 85, of Auburn, died Nov. 26, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Joe Chipman
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Joe Chipman, 72, of Olympia, Washington and formerly of Auburn, died Aug. 8, 2019.
Services will take place Saturday, Dec. 14 in Hamilton Cemetery.
George Kistler
AUBURN — George C. Kistler, 85, of Auburn, died Nov. 23, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Jack Wallace
BUTLER — Jack D. Wallace, 83, of Butler, died Nov. 23, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Janie Wade
WATERLOO — Janie L. Wade, 64, of Waterloo, died Nov. 23, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Larry Harberson
HAMILTON — Larry D. Harberson, 68, of Hamilton, died Nov. 25, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Nora Altman
BRYAN, Ohio — Nora J. (Hose) Altman, 88, of Bryan, Ohio and with survivors in Butler, died Nov. 24, 2019.
Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio, is handling arrangements.
Jean Bowman
FORT WAYNE — Jean Aileen Brand Bowman, 83, of Fort Wayne and born in Ashley, has died.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Guy Grocock
AVILLA — Guy “Skeeter” Grocock, 87, of Avilla, died Nov. 26, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Karon Taylor
AVILLA — Karon S. Taylor, 75, of Avilla and formerly of Rome City, died Nov. 23, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
