Varsity Softball
Railroaders end regular season with sweep
GARRETT — Garrett’s softball team swept a doubleheader from Snider May 22.
The Railroaders scored nine times in the fourth inning to win the first game 10-8. Garrett was an 8-1 winner in the second game.
In game one, Garrett trailed 3-0 entering the fourth inning before the floodgates opened with nine runs crossing the plate.
Snider scored four times in the fifth inning. The teams traded single runs, with Garrett scoring once in the sixth and the Panthers picking up one in the seventh.
Snider outhit Garrett 12-7 in the first game, but committed four errors.
Sarah Cooper and Chloe Trausch had doubles for the Railroaders. Kaitlyn Bergman and Hallie McCoy two hits. Bergman drove in two runs. Halle Hathaway had a single for Garrett.
McCoy pitched five innings, allowing 10 hits and two walks while striking out two. Bergman pitched two innings, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out one.
In the second game, Garrett scored three times in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie. The Railroaders added two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Sheri Boucher had a triple, while Hathaway and McCoy each had doubles. Laney Miller drove in three runs while Hathaway knocked in two.
McCoy finished with three hits. Boucher and Miller had each.
Bergman pitched into the seventh inning, striking out 10. She allowed six hits and didn’t walk a batter.
Softball team eliminated by New Haven, 2-1
ANGOLA — New Haven held off a Garrett rally for a 2-1 win in the Angola softball sectional May 25.
The Railroaders’ season ends at 5-21.
All of the game’s scoring happened in the final two innings of play.
New Haven (5-16) got on the board with two runs in the sixth.
The Bulldogs’ Ally Saalfrank led off the inning with a double and came home on a teammate’s single.
Reader moved up on a ground ball, reached third on an error, and stole home to make it 2-0.
Laney Miller opened the Garrett seventh with a single, stole second, and went to third on Kyana Martinez’s two-out single. Miller later stole home for the Railroaders’ lone run.
Garrett had five hits in the game. Martinez and Hallie McCoy collected two hits each. One of McCoy’s hits was a double.
McCoy pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out five. One of New Haven’s runs was unearned.
Saalfrank pitched a complete game for New Haven. She walked one batter and fanned eight.
Each team made two errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.