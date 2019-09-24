Class of 1966 ladies meet for brunch
AUBURN — The Garrett High School Class of 1966 ladies met for brunch on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Cracker Barrel in Auburn with SIX classmates present.
Those attending were Marianne Caprino, Sandy Fousnought, Betty (Kahlke) Groh, Carrie (Hippensteel) Hefty, Trudy (Hall) Judson and Marilyn Smith.
The next brunch will be Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at Richard’s Restaurant in Auburn.
To R.S.V.P. call Betty at 260-357-5779.
Glass of 1959
meets for breakfast
GARRETT — The 1959 Garrett graduates met for breakfast at T & R Junction on Friday Sept 20.
Attending were Larry Funk, Oston Roop, Jerald Chisholm, John Simon, John Hutton, Jerry Holton, Rodney Kniesley, Walter Beber and Aaron Smith. Jim Maurer, who is recovering from a broken leg, is recuperating at Millers Merry Manor, room 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.