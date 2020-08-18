Arrested in Noble County
Rhonda D. Moore, 40, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Aug. 10 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided. Moore was held on $2,500 bond.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Angel Mosby, 40, of the 400 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Aug. 4 by Auburn Police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Dalton Jones, 30, of the 1500 block of C.R. 36, Auburn, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Aug. 5 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession or use of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession or paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Swantek, 50, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Aug. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Orrin Anderson, 21, of the 100 block of Pepper Lane, Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Aug. 5 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Timothy Rarick, 30, of the 1100 block of Moyer Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Aug. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Daniel Cox, 39, of the 900 block of Ernest Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
April Harrington, 41, of the 500 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Aug. 6 by Auburn Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Austin Freed, 22, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Aug. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kathy Handshoe, 32, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:01 a.m. Aug. 7 by Garrett Police on a DeKalb County warrant on charges of failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Theresa Clements, 34, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Aug. 7 by Garrett Police on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Lyle Renfrow, 36, of the 2000 block of South C.R. 1200, LaOtto, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Aug. 7 when he turned himself in to answer a DeKalb County warrant charging him with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with unlawful concentration causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with unlawful concentration, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jarrod Charlton, 44, of the 700 block of East Marion Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Aug. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
Tyler Wabindato, 28, of the 1500 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Aug. 10 by Garrett Police on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
