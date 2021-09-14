Randolph Delauder
GARRETT — Randolph J. Delauder, 85, of Garrett, died Sept. 3, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Betty Barton
AUBURN — Betty J. Barton, 79, of Auburn, died Sept. 4, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Howard Hamilton
AUBURN — Howard D. Hamilton, 63, of Auburn, died Sept. 6, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
John Waanders
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — John Fredrick Waanders, 92, of Grand Haven, Michigan and a former DeKalb County resident, died Sept. 5, 2021.
Klaassen Family Funeral Home, Grand Haven, Michigan, handled arrangements.
Sandra Moore
WATERLOO — Sandra Kay Moore, 74, of Auburn, died Sept. 6, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Charles Wise Sr.
BUTLER — Charles Lynn “Bud” Wise Sr., 72, of Butler and formerly of Battle Creek, Michigan, died Sept. 3, 2021.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Richard Hossinger
ASHLEY — Richard A. “Rick” Hossinger, 81, of Story Lake near Ashley, died Sept. 3, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Dan Scranage
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Dan Scranage, 85, of Auburndale, Florida and formerly of Ashley, died Aug. 12, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling local arrangements.
Chad Arnold
HUDSON — Chad William Arnold, 37, of Hudson, died Sept. 3, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Adrian Thalls
PLEASANT LAKE — Adrian Leroy “Abe” Thalls, 92, of Pleasant Lake, died Sept. 6, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Steven Spencer
KENDALLVILLE — Steven Kenneth Spencer, 44, Kendallville, died Sept. 4, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
