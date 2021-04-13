Varsity Baseball
Railroaders defeated by DeKalb 10-6
GARRETT — Garrett scored five unearned runs in the second inning, but DeKalb scored some insurance runs late for a 10-6 win Friday.
The game was moved from Saturday in anticipation of inclement weather.
DeKalb jumped out to a 7-1 lead before Garrett took advantage of a two-out Baron error, scoring five times in the second to cut the deficit to one.
A two-run single by Luke Holcomb and a two-run double by Graham Kelham were the key hits for Garrett in the rally.
DeKalb turned three double plays in the final five innings to keep Garrett off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
The Barons scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth to put it out of reach.
Holcomb was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Gage Smith had two hits.
Varsity Softball
Railroaders shut out in opening game
KENDALLVILLE — The Garrett softball team found out East Noble can still hit.
The Knights scored six runs in the bottom of the first and didn’t look back in a 16-0 win in five innings over the Railroaders April 6.
It was the first game for new Garrett coach Julie DePew.
Trailing 8-0 in the third, Garrett threatened to get on the scoreboard with a double by Emily Boger, but East Noble got out of the inning.
In the fourth, Halle Hathaway was able to work her way around to third with two outs, but no farther as a groundout ended the threat.
Kaitlyn Bergman took the loss for Garrett.
