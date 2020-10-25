HUNTINGTON — Garrett runners Tanner McMain and Nataley Armstrong were unable to extend their seasons to the final step.
Both runners competed at Saturday's New Haven Semi-State, held at Huntington University.
In the girls' race, Armstrong, a junior, placed 78th with a time of 20 minutes, 53.9 seconds.
In the boys' race, McMain, also a junior, finished 89th at 17:18.7.
Four area runners extended their season one more week and advanced to the IHSAA State Finals this Saturday in Terre Haute.
Angola’s Izaiah Steury won the boys race with a blazing time of 15:25.7. Teammate Gracynn Hinkley finished in 23rd in the girls race (19.38.3) and was the third to last runner to qualify for the state finals.
Westview twins Spencer and Remington Carpenter both qualified for the state finals after finishing in fourth and seventh, respectively, in the boys race.
Steury sprinted up the first hill after the starter’s gun went off and was in the lead by the time he reached the top. He never relinquished the lead the entire race and kept a 10-second gap for most of the race.
Last season, Spencer Carpenter advanced to the state finals as an individual, but his brother Remington did not. Now, they get to run in Terre Haute together.
Spencer and Remington were a part of a pack that trailed Steury for most of the race before they started to spread out as the race went along.
As a team, the Warrior boys finished in 11th.
West Noble’s Grant Flora finished in 33rd in 16:35, and Churubusco’s Eli Lantz came in 53rd in 16:53. Knight Wesley Potts crossed in 17:15 for 81st, and Garrett’s Tanner McMain ended up in 89th at 17:18.7.
Hamilton Southeastern won the boys team title with a total of 109 points. Concordia won the tiebreaker over Fishers for second place after both teams finished with 124 points. Carroll wound up fourth (165 points), followed by Goshen (188) and Penn (206) to advance to the state finals as teams.
DeKalb’s Riley Winebrenner came in 33rd in 19:57.5 Her teammate Lydia Bennett finished in 54th at 20:23.2, just ahead of West Noble’s Ruby Clark in 55th. East Noble’s Mariah Maley took 45th in a time of 20:11.4, and her running mate Rachel Becker crossed in 20:55.5 for 82nd. Westview’s DeAnn Fry placed 48th in 20:18.4.
Carroll senior Zoe Duffus was the individual champion on the girls' side with a time of 17:52.8. She led the Chargers to their sixth straight semi-state title with 46 points. Hamilton Southeastern finished in second with 74 points, followed by Concordia (124), Fishers (171), Penn (183) and Homestead (200).
The IHSAA State Finals will take place at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. The girls race will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by their awards ceremony. Then, the boys race will start at 3 p.m. with the awards ceremony to follow.
