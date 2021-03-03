GARRETT — Plans are moving forward to open the Garrett City Pool this summer.
Work has begun this week to dismantle the large, blue slide at the city pool in order for a new slide to be installed this spring, according to Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger.
The city is taking applications for lifeguards and will train them for the season, with the mindset that the pool will be open this year. Applications can be made at City Hall or on the city’s webpage.
City Planner Milton Otero told the Board of Works Tuesday the 2021 Boundary and Annexation Survey paper maps have been updated and submitted. Savings from 2019 and 2020 Community Crossings Matching Grants will be submitted as a change order to the Indiana Department of Transportation, reflecting new amounts.
Otero told board members he has created new zoning maps that soon will be published on the city’s website to include color-coordinated zones for easier identification of each zoning district.
He is also working on the city’s 811 jurisdiction map for accuracy, noting the Electric Department is not currently receiving locates for Heritage Estates.
The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership will be installing plaques on all murals starting this month for participation in the Make It Your Own Mural Festival.
Otero’s report also showed 28 improvement location permits to date and two unsafe building code violations.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers responded to a total of 133 calls between Feb. 15-28, including 41 city ordinance calls, 26 traffic warnings, 12 traffic tickets and five property-damage accidents. His report showed 16 total arrests during the same period, of which 11 were nonresidents and five were Garrett residents. Five of the arrests were for multiple types of drugs; three were traffic arrests, with two each for warrants, marijuana and paraphernalia and one for cocaine. Officers also made 85 business checks between Feb. 15-28, the report showed.
McPherson also reported two officers are going through weapons school, new handheld radios have been received, and he should have quotes for new vehicles at the next meeting.
Street Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported workers are preparing for warm weather. He thanked Bruce Schlosser and the wastewater treatment plant employees for the use of their skid loader in removing snow from the downtown area, with more than 100 dump truck loads taken to the park. Mossberger also thanked Pat Kleeman and Eric McCartney for help in removing snow from the downtown area.
The ice rink at Feick Park now has open water, so the gate has been closed while monitoring weather conditions.
A report noted the city received and completed its allotted salt for the season, with a total of some 386 tons received.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser reported the department is awaiting delivery of air packs ordered at the end of the year and is on track averaging one call per day.
A spring cleanup day in Garrett will be Saturday, May 8, pending any COVID-19 issues, from 7-11:30 a.m.. A new dump truck for the street department is currently being built at W.A. Jones, with plans to take possession in the next couple weeks.
Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported one softener is down at the water treatment plant. Filter media for the softener and materials to rebuild the filter is estimated at $26,000. He is waiting word from Bobcat of Fort Wayne regarding a new planer to help with spring patchwork, with delivery expected any time.
City Engineer Aaron Ott updated two projects now in progress, including a sanitary sewer project at C.R. 19 at S.R. 8, where excess water was coming up at a significant rate. Contractors have left the site for a couple of weeks to come back with “a better plan.” He also noted a water main lining project under the CSX railroad tracks. Ott noted the process being used is unique and invited people from other communities to observe.
Wastewater utility plant Superintendent Bruce Schlosser presented two quotes for a work truck. The board approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford F450 truck with hoist for $74,000 from Yoder Ford in Garrett, which submitted the lower of the two bids.
An area company has shown interest in moving to Garrett from Auburn, but findings show the amount of nickel the industry might discharge would be in excess of Garrett’s limits, Schlosser said. Any change of those categorical limits must go through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, where the outcome is doubtful, according to Doug Ralston from Engineering Resources Inc. of Fort Wayne, who attended Tuesday’s meeting. The plan is still in its infancy, and no specific details were available.
While riding his bike around town last Sunday, Mayor Todd Fiandt said he found many violations of the city’s code enforcement rules, with bagged trash and other refuse on the ground.
“Use a little common sense,” he said to the violators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.