Today, Dec. 7
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with Lakewood Park, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Fremont.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Westview, here.
6:30 p.m. — Varsity wrestling at FW Snider.
Thursday
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball at New Haven.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball at Eastside.
Friday
6 p.m. — Reserve girls basketball at Woodlan.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Angola, here.
Saturday
8:30 a.m. — Middle school boys basketball at Fairfield tournament.
9 a.m. — Reserve wrestling at Plymouth tournament.
1 p.m. — Varsity wrestling with Wawasee, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Norwell, here.
Monday, Dec. 13
6 p.m. — Reserve wrestling at FW Northrop.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with Angola, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball with Angola, here.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with Churubusco, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Bellmont.
6:30 p.m. — Varsity wrestling with Carroll, here.
Thursday, Dec. 16
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with Central Noble, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball with Fairfield, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Bellmont.
Saturday, Dec. 18
9 a.m. — Varsity wrestling at Carroll Super Dual.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Bluffton, here.
