107 W. Houston St.
357-5485
Holiday hours
The library will be closed in observance of Christmas from Dec. 23-27 and reopen at 9 a.m. Dec. 28.
The library will be closed in observance of the New Year holiday from Dec. 31-Jan. 3. The library will reopen Jan. 4.
Evening book club
The evening book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today, Dec. 21.
This month’s book is “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. Copies of the book are available at the upstairs circulation desk.
This book club meets the third Tuesday of each month in the community room.
New members are welcome.
Cookie recipes
Looking for Christmas cookie recipes? Bring in your favorite cookie recipe and post it the library’s Christmas cookie sheet. Patrons can copy each one of their choosing.
Christmas break
Bored over Christmas break? Join us for a family movie, “Home Alone,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Popcorn will be provided. Visitors can bring their own non-alcoholic drinks and snacks if they wish. All ages are welcome.
Take and Make
These are free craft kits, available for adults and children while supplies last. The take and make kits change every month.
The December adult craft is jollywood planks. Supplies are limited to one kit per patron over age 18.
Afternoon book club
The afternoon book club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.
This month’s book is “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry” by Rachel Joyce. Copies of the book are available to be checked out at the upstairs circulation desk.
New members are welcome.
Teen Room
The Teen Room (Herzer Hall) will have activities after school at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Baby Storytime
Baby Storytime will take place at 11 a.m. each Monday.
Toddler Storytime
Toddler Storytime will take place at 1 p.m. each Thursday.
Kids’ Club
Let’s experiment with science, explore arts and crafts, have fun with food and play with cool activities.
Join the library every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. No registration is required. All supplies are provided.
Early Learning Kits
These kits are free, educational activities — four crafts in each kit.
The learning kits change monthly. These can be picked up at the library while supplies last.
Tall Tales Book Kits
Need a variety of formats to entertain your kids? Grab a Tall Tales book kit. Each kit includes three books, one movie, one music CD, a coloring page/activity page. Choose a theme: dinosaurs, animals, bedtime, pirates, super heroes or cats.
Book kits are limited to one per patron.
Garrett history display
A Garrett historical display, “Tales as Old as Time: Garrett through the Ages,” is at the library through the end of summer in the display cases in the south hallway. The display features photos and articles of the Garrett community, some dating back to the 1800s.
Library guidelines
Masks are recommended but not required for library staff and patrons. The library will continue to provide masks for visitors in need of one.
Library fines, fees explained
Overdue fines will no longer accrue on patron accounts.
Administration fees for processing lost or damaged items will no longer be charged. Patrons, however, are still responsible for lost or damaged items and replacement costs.
Video games available
The Garrett Public Library has a video game collection that is now available to circulate to the public.
Games for PlayStation 4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch will be offered.
The collection includes games for all audiences, from ESRB rating E (for everyone) to M (for mature).
Patrons may check out five games at a time for week-long periods.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Please note this is not the drop box to return library materials. The library’s drop box is located further south in the parking lot and is silver.
