Arrested in Noble County
Roy G. Jarnagin, 53, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 3:41 a.m. Dec. 13 by Kendallville Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Megan L. Snavley, 30, of the 700 block of Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 15 by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Kelly Spallinger, 40, of the 2700 block of C.R. 41, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Dec. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of paraphernalia.
Matthew Dobrovodsky, 37, of the 100 block of South Sheridan Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Dec. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jessica Bates, 42, of the 400 block of South Elm Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 10 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Nickolas Patrick, 37, of the 700 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:39 a.m. Dec. 11 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brian Auman, 40, of the 5900 block of C.R. 60, St. Joe, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Dec. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Crystal Monroe, 39, of the 200 block of East 14th Street, Auburn, was arrested at at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on school attendance violation, a Class B misdemeanor.
Mason Slone, 18, of the 3100 block East, C.R. 800 North, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Philip Chatmon, 38, of the 6500 block of Winter Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Dec. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dontae Stubblefield, 30, of the 100 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:46 a.m. Dec. 14 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Amanda Shafer, 32, of the 1100 block of Huron Way, Auburn, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Dec. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Kurtis Koeppe, 72, of the 1300 block of Hiawatha Place, Auburn, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Dec. 14 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Keith Jackson, 50, of the 1800 block of Tamera Garden, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Dec. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony; forgery, counterfeiting and theft, all Level 6 felonies.
Burt Golden, 44, of the 17600 block of C.R. 37, Harlan, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Dec. 16 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.