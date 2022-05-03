Jeri Cooney
AUBURN — Jeri Cooney, 76, of Auburn, died April 24, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Connie Haynes
AUBURN — Connie L. Haynes, 85, of Auburn, died April 28, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Billy Robertson
AUBURN — Billy G. Robertson, 89, of Auburn, died April 26, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Keith Scranton
AUBURN — Keith William “Bill” Scranton, 79, of Auburn, died April 24, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dakota Smith
FORT WAYNE — Dakota Lee Smith, 33, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, died April 27, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ashtan Wallace
AUBURN — Ashtan T. Wallace, 35, of Auburn, died April 22, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
David Walter
BLOOMINGTON — David Paul Walter, 71, of Bloomington and born in Auburn, died April 10, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Orpha Watkins
AUBURN — Orpha Cooper Watkins, 91, of Auburn, died April 26, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Myrna Cook
ASHLEY — Myrna Lou (McClellan) Cook, 84, of Auburn, died April 28, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
LaVon Diehm
HUDSON — LaVon M. Diehm, 88, of Hudson, died April 23, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Joy Hart
KENDALLVILLE — Joy LeGeanne Hart, 89, of Kendallville, died April 23, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Dalton Jones
JEFFERSONVILLE — Dalton Jones, 32, of Jeffersonville and born in Kendallville, died April 22, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Rex McDaniels
KENDALLVILLE — Rex McDaniels, 69, of Kendallville, died April 27, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Judith Perkins
STROH — Judith Cramer Perkins, 82, of Stroh, died April 25, 2022.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.
Matthew Harpel
ORLAND — Matthew Lee “Matt” Harpel, 49, of Orland, died April 27, 2022.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.