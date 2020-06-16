GARRETT — A hive of small businesses has opened in a revitalized downtown Garrett building.
Garrett native Beau Schendel and partner Adam Zuffinetti whose wife, Carly (Feagler) also graduated from Garrett High School, purchased the site at 200 S. Randolph St. three months ago.
Schendel, who works full time in sales for New Millennium Building Systems in Butler, and his wife, Alyssa, a realtor, along with their three children ages five months to eight years, moved from Fort Wayne to his grandfather Eldon Hile’s home on Maple Knoll Drive when the opportunity arose.
For the past eight years, Schendel has been investing in real estate, “flipping” homes to resell. Alyssa, a Carroll graduate, earned her realtor’s license two years ago to help with their business, Black Top Properties, that also has rental properties, including about 30 “doors” of family apartments and commercial sites.
Black Top Property is a family affair. Schendel’s brother, Brett, and his dad, Jeff, do the work on the renovations. His mom, Mary Schendel, helps decorate and stage properties, and brother Bryce, a teacher, helps out in the summer.
Schendel said he was looking for additional office space when the two-story, 3,300-square-foot building became available that housed Hosler Commercial Inc. and Hosler Realty since last summer.
The firm rearranged agents and offered the site to Schendel, who had expressed interest in buying the former Garrett Clinic office a year ago. The site had been vacant for nearly a decade before the Hosler Group, the City of Garrett and Garrett State Bank teamed up through a matching $10,000 downtown Garrett façade grant to replace several windows and doors in 2019.
“I told Joe (Sells of Hosler Group) when he bought it, if he ever decided to sell, get a hold of me,” Schendel said. “They moved some agents, gave me call and made it happen.”
The site is also nostalgic for Schendel, because his grandmother Donna Hile, who passed away in February, used to work there when it was a clinic.
Deciding what name to put on the side of the building is still fluid, with Roll Big Train as a key component. RBT Business Center is currently one of the top contenders. An attached, 1,500-square-foot single story building with two apartments along West Keyser Street is called the Flats of Downtown.
Schendel said he initially wanted a place for a real estate office for Alyssa, but the idea emerged to make one-stop place where people can find a mortgage company, inspector and civil engineer.
The anchor business downstairs is Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation, with loan officer Jamie Freeze. Schendel’s cousin, Grace Shoudel, runs the front desk.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to be here, serve my hometown where my kids go to school,” she said. “We moved back so we can do business, work and play all in the same area.”
Northeast Indiana Group Realty, with Alyssa and managing broker Kimberly Ward operate from one of the corner offices upstairs.
Also on the second floor, Shamrock Home Inspection, with owner/inspector Steven Mix, offers residential and commercial inspections, as well as sewer scoping, well testing and water sampling.
Just down the hall, MSS Engineering, McDaniel Structural Solutions, with owner/civil engineer Travis McDaniel, offers structural design, land development, watershed analysis, and permit drawings and documents.
Also on the second story, “Preparing for Amazing Ministries” has an office where founder Dr. Marcus J. Carlson operates a non-profit ministry to build and revitalize the global church.
The upstairs also features a large conference room with windows overlooking the corner that people can rent for various events. For more information, people can contact Black Top Properties at 267-5752 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for rental information.
Schendel’s long-term goal is to renovate more downtown office spaces.
“It’s just a shame just to drive by and see some of these boarded up buildings, and we have the ability to redo the façade with new windows, and make it a place where it is enjoyable for people to live,” he said. “That’s kind of our whole goal for downtown Garrett. We want people to come back, too.”
Schendel said the “community has given a lot to me growing up, so this is giving back, in a sense.
“We hope this is a start to a lot of great things to come in Garrett,” he added. “Our main goal was to come back to make a place for our family and others to enjoy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.