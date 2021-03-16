Tuesday, March 16
Crispito, hot mixed vegetables, fiesta rice, fruit, milk variety.
Wednesday, March 17
Asian chicken, broccoli, rice pilaf, fruit, milk variety.
Thursday, March 18
Meat loaf sandwich, cheesy potatoes, fruit, milk variety.
Friday, March 19
Cheese pizza, corn, fruit, milk variety.
Monday, March 22
Cheeseburger, ranch fries, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, March 23
Chicken fries, California blend, fruit, chips, milk variety.
