Sherry Ritchey
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Sherry Joy Ritchey, 80, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Sherry was born and raised in Garrett, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Wendell Ritchey; parents, George and Audrey Staley; and brother, James Staley.
Sherry was a caring mother and grandmother.
She is survived by daughters, Robyn (Eric) Crawford and Stacie (Matt) Witten; grandchildren, Jacob (Anna) and Leisha (Alex) Keller; and great-grandchildren, Keirsten, Daniel, Ezekiel and Samuel Crawford; niece, Jill Salas; and sister-in-law, Kay Staley.
Gifted in hospitality, Sherry loved to entertain family and friends. She always made holidays special. While living in a number of states, Sherry and Wendell always hosted Bible studies in their home, where he would lead and she would prepare a spread of treats. Sherry loved the Lord and was currently attending NorthWay Baptist Church in Scottsdale.
Memorial donations may be made to Foothills Foodbank, 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive, Cave Creek, AZ 85331.
