GARRETT — Garrett kicked off its annual Heritage Days celebration with a parade through downtown Wednesday night.
Business of the Year honoree Wally Comer representing Adventure Homes served as grand marshal of the parade, waving to the crowds lined up along the parade route.
More than 40 units, including horses, wagons, Scouts, pageant contestants, Garrett royalty and antique cars entered this year’s parade that lasted about 45 minutes.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 178 presented the flag at the judging stand in front of City Hall, followed by the singing of the national anthem by Garrett High School choir director Jennifer Fast.
Jake Clifford announced the units as judges Marcie Conkle, Sally Shoudel and Jim Gabbard selected award winners in several categories for cash prizes of $25 for first place, $15 for second and $10 for third.
Winners include:
• Novelty Unit — 1. Veterans for Earned Healthcare 2. Krider Racing vehicles 3. Shepherd’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram.
• Antique Vehicles — 1. Michaela Scherer driving a 1961 McDonough T-10.
• Pageant Unit — 1. Miss Indiana Teen Beonca Coburn 2. 2018 Miss Garrett Teen Jayden McNutt, 2018 Miss Garrett Junior Teen Adalyn Custer and 2018 Miss Garrett Junior Emma Feller 3. 2018 Garrett Heritage Days Miss Jaiden Bailey and Master Brenson Weller.
• Religious — 1. Church at Garrett “Jesus is the Good Shepherd 2. Garrett Presbyterian Church.
• Walking Unit — 1. Ellie Paige Dance Academy 2. Elite Martial Arts 3. Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start.Floats — 1. Garrett Boys Baseball Moms 2. Church at Garrett “Jesus is the Good Shepherd 3. Horsedrawn wagons (11 units from the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association.
Pet and Bicycle Parade winners were Carigan Treesh 9, Jace Treesh, 6 and their dog, Stella.
Following judging, the kids along with sponsors Tom and Tina Drzewiecki and Taylor Drzewiecki from Thomas Funeral Home joined in the Heritage Days Parade downtown Garrett.
Activities continued at Eastside Park Wednesday with a concert on stage featuring the Hubie Ashcraft Band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.