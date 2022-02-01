Longtime Garrett leaders recognized
To the editor:
I would like to thank two individuals that were instrumental in shaping our city. These two men were longtime business owners to our city, sports leagues, churches and schools.
They have been the backbone to our city since 1967. Together they have worked with eight different mayors as members of the City Council and Board of Works.
Some of their achievements include a new police and fire station, construction of two city water towers, the addition of two city electrical substations, a new city wastewater treatment plant, the construction of a new street department building, the renovation of City Hall, development and implementation of the railroad underpass, expansion of the city industrial park, and much, much more.
These two men are Tom Blotkamp and Wayne Bartels.
The city and I owe you both a great deal of thanks.
Sincerely,
Bobby Diederich
Garrett
