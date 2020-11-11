GARRETT — A Garrett man suffered a minor cut to his head when his vehicle crashed in the 2100 block of C.R. 52 around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Christopher Demetraides, 57, of Garrett, told police he believed he passed out from an unrelated medical emergency as he was driving east on C.R. 52 in his 2014 Honda Accord.
Demetraides’ vehicle exited the north side of the roadway into a field and into a yard before it struck a tree and overturned, according to a police report.
Police said Demetraides was able to exit his vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital due to the previous medical emergency symptoms.
His vehicle was declared a total loss.
County police were assisted by the Garrett Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS and Jeff’s Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.